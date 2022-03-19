Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K

Jammu, March 19 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials.

An official statement said, "The Home Minister appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 and decrease in number of security personnel martyred from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

"Amit Shah emphasised on proactive operations against terrorists and denying them safe haven or financial support. He directed the security forces and the police to ensure real-time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails. He ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu and Kashmir to choke narco terrorism."

As per the statement, Shah said the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor