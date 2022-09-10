Amit Shah takes on Gehlot on CM's home turf, slams him for rising crime, unemployment

Jodhpur, Sep 10 Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jodhpur on Saturday, the home turf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, where he launched a scathing attack on the CM, accusing him of making false promises to people before the Assembly polls in 2018.

Shah accused Gehlot for the rising rate of crime and unemployment in the state, saying the CM should leave the chair if he is unable to handle the situation as people are waiting to bring the BJP back to power in Rajasthan.

Shah was in Jodhpur to address BJP's National OBC Morcha working committee meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said, "The enthusiasm of the workers of Marwar show that the BJP will form a majority government in Rajasthan in 2023, while in 2024 Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time by winning over 300 seats."

Later, Shah attended a booth convention at Ravan Ka Chabutra, where he was accorded a warm welcome by the booth presidents who came from Jodhpur division.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Rahul Baba went on a Bharat Jodo Yatra wearing a foreign jersey. Congress can only do vote bank politics."

Recalling the Udaipur murder incident, Shah said, "Our brother Kanhaiya Lal was killed. Will anyone tolerate this? Will Hindus bear the ban on festivals? Will you accept the way Ram Navami procession was stopped, the way the 300-year-old temple in Alwar was demolished? Gehlot has carried out well-planned riots in many cities of Rajasthan."

Shah also applauded former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for providing free treatment to people during her rule, and said, "When Vasundhara Raje went, the unemployment rate of the state was 5.4 per cent. Under Gehlot's rule, it has gone up to 32 per cent. An unemployment allowance was promised, but no one got it. The Congress government had promised to provide 20 lakh jobs... Gehlotji, give us a calculation of just 10 per cent of those jobs.

"The Indian government reduced tax on petrol, the BJP states reduced VAT, but Gehlot did not cut VAT. The most expensive petrol-diesel in the country is found in Rajasthan. The most expensive electricity is available in Rajasthan. Today, the Congress government has left Rajasthan behind in the race for development. It has become a crime capital.

The Home Minister added, "If Gehlot can't not take care of people, he should leave. People are ready to bring the BJP back to power in Rajasthan. Mahant Vijay Das was forced to commit suicide in Bharatpur, yet no action was taken against the mining mafia. Did you hear about such incidents in Rajasthan before? Gehlot has no control over the administration."

