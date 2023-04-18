Amit Shah to embark on 3-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka

New Delhi [India], April 18 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from April 21 as the state gears up for a fierce political battle in the month of May.

Shah will be in Davanagere on April 21 and in Devanahalli on April 22. On the last leg of his tour, the Union Home Minister will visit the neighbouring state of Telangana for his Lok Sabha Pravas.

Shah will hold roadshows in both Davanagere and Devanahalli. This will be Shah's first visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the polls last month.

He is expected to attend Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orgsational meetings in the run-up to the polls. Sources said Shah will meet the top BJP leaders in the state and hold a core group meeting.

Shah will also chair a meeting of the Election Campaign Committee and give his crucial inputs to the team. He is also likely to chair a meeting of the Election Management Committee.

The major campaigns will begin after the date of withdrawal of nominations on April 24.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai leads the Campaign Committee whereas Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is the Convenor of the Election Management Committee.

On April 23, evening Shah will make his Lok Sabha Pravas in Chevella Loksabha seat in Telangana. Notably, Telangana also goes to polls end of this year and winning the state assembly elections has been on the agenda for the BJP.

So far Shah has visited more than 40 of the 160 Lok Sabha seats identified by BJP in line with the party's resolve to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka will go to Assembly elections on May 10 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

