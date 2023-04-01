Amit Shah to inaugurate SSB programmes in Bihar's Patna

New Delhi [India], April 1 : Union Minister Amit Shah, who is in Bihar, will inaugurate various programmes for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Patna.

This will be Amit Shah's fourth visit to the state since the ruling JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP in August last year.

Shah will also lay foundation stones for various SSB programmes at Patna's Digha.

In the afternoon at 2 pm, he will address a public rally in Navada's Hisua.

Notably, Shah's visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas has been called off due to the imposition of section 144 following clashes in the district.

"Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As the Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?" state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Samrat Chaudhary said on Saturday.

Section 144 was imposed in the town due to clashes between two groups after the Ram Navami celebrations on March 31.

Shah, however, will address a public meeting at Mawada on Sunday as per schedule.

Bihar Police today said that the situation in Sasaram and in Biharsharif in Nalanda district is "completely normal and under control."

Shah will be in Bihar for a two-day visit during which he is likely to hold a meeting with senior party leaders to chalk out a strategy in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively, following communal tensions that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities on Friday.

Last year, Amit Shah visited Punia considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region.

Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist veteran late Jai Prakash Narayan.

In February this year, he visited Valmakinagar and Patna the same day (Feb 25) and addressed Kisan Samagam orgzed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community that he came from.

