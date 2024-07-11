Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding: Gandhi Family To Skip Celebrations

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, are set to tie the knot on July 12. The wedding will be attended by prominent figures from India and abroad. Notably, no member of the Gandhi family will be present at the wedding. However, Sonia Gandhi will extend her best wishes to the Ambani family.

Earlier, on July 4, 2024, Mukesh Ambani visited 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, to personally invite her to the wedding. Mukesh Ambani has been inviting special guests for his son's wedding.

On June 26, Mukesh Ambani met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him to the wedding. Many significant political figures are expected to attend the event. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee departed for Mumbai on Thursday, July 11, 2024, to attend the wedding.