Andhra CM urges PM to release resource gap grant, clear arrears

Amaravati, July 4 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the resource gap grant of Rs 34,125.5 crore.

He submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada before seeing him off.

Modi visited Bhimavaram in West Godavari district to launch 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

In the memorandum, Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the PM to release pending arrears.

The Chief Minister also demanded the Centre to pay Rs 6,627.28 crore towards the dues from Telangana discoms to the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation.

He also urged the Prime Minister to consider the revised estimates of the Polavaram Project and give approval for Rs 55,548.87 crore.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reminded Modi that the ration given to the state under the National Food Security Act is not rational and this is causing serious damage to the state, and requested him to take appropriate measures to amend it.

The Chief Minister also appealed for adequate financial support for newly-established medical colleges in the state and also requested clearances for Bhogapuram Airport.

He also urged the PM to allocate iron ore mines to Andhra Pradesh Development Corporation (APMDC).

He reiterated the demand for special status to the state saying this would help the state to recover from the impact of bifurcation.

