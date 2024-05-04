Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Politics Not ‘Five-Minute Noodles’, Says Pawan Kalyan

Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan said that politics is a five-minute noodles, where quick results can be expected. He underscored the importance of leaders earning the trust of the people by enduring through turbulence and setbacks.

Janasena, TDP, and BJP are aligned as NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming May 13 polls. Differentiating between the visions of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for Andhra Pradesh and those of the ruling YSR Congress party, he highlighted the NDA's stronger leadership, comprised of individuals with credibility, commitment, and significant experience.

He urged the electorate to support the alliance, claiming that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has significantly harmed and mismanaged the state over the past five years. "You have to understand. We all think that politics is a fast food (and expect) fast food results. You want to make it immediately. You want results immediately. It is not a five-minute Maggi noodles. When I look at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash, when I look at Ramana Lohia, all the elders, even Kanshi Ram, they lost and they gained. So it is like a political journey that goes on," the actor-politician said.

He also said the necessity of earning the trust of the people, stating that it is this trust that allows leaders to navigate through political challenges, obstacles, and turbulence. On the issue of "Special Category Status" for Andhra Pradesh promised by Congress and BJP, during the bifurcation of the southern state, Kalyan said it is "spilled milk" and has taken a different form.

Under a seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners, the TDP has been assigned 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will vie for six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Janasena, on the other hand, will compete for two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. The elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are slated for May 13.

