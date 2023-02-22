Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu visits residence of party leader sent to remand

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday visited the residence of a party leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram in Gannavaram town of Andhra Pradesh after he was sent to 14-day remand in connection to clash incident.

A clash broke out between YSR Congress Party and TDP workers in Gannavaram in Gannavaram town on Monday.

According to officials, unidentified people vandalised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram and set the party's General Secretary Koneru Sandeep's car on fire.

Following the incident, TDP spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram and other leaders were taken into custody by police and were produced in court on Tuesday. Gannavaram court later sent TDP spokesman Pattabhiram on a 14-day remand.

TDP leaders alleged third-degree torture to Pattabhiram by police during remand and claimed that he was later taken to a government hospital because of injuries on his hands.

"We suspect police did third-degree torture with him. We will approach session court and see bail is granted to him," TDP MLC Ashok Babu told reporters.

Further details are awaited in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor