Angkita Dutta harassment case: Indian Youth Congress chief arrives in Guwahati to appear before police

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 22 : Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV on Monday arrived in Guwahati to appear before the state police in connection with the allegations of harassment levelled by Angkita Dutta.

Security was stepped up at the Guwahati airport to maintain a law and order situation ahead of Srinivas BV's arrival.

On April 22, Assam police registered a case on Saturday based on the complaint filed by Dr Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV.

In her complaint, Angkita alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past six months.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC was also been imposed in the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati area to ensure peaceful movement of the public, traffic and normal activities of local residents and functioning of offices of the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

Angkita, the former president of Assam Youth Congress was expelled from the party for anti-party activities on April 22.

On May 17, the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV in an FIR registered against him by expelled woman party member for allegedly causing her mental agony.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol granted anticipatory bail to Srinivas to cooperate with the probe and asked him to appear before the police on May 22.

It also issued notice to the state of Assam and others and posted the matter for hearing on July 10.

Taking into account the one-month delay in lodging the FIR, the apex court determined that Srinivas was entitled to interim protection.

