Anil Kumar may queer pitch for brother-in-law Jagan in Andhra

Amaravati, March 14 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's brother-in-law and an evangelist Brother Anil Kumar appears to be out to queer the pitch for the ruling YSR Congress Party with plans to float a new political outfit.

After Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Y.S. Sharmila defied him to launch a separate political party in Telangana, now her husband Anil Kumar has initiated similar efforts in Andhra Pradesh, apparently at her behest.

Anil met leaders of various groups of backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and minorities in Visakhapatnam on Monday. He later told the media that they spoke about the problems they were facing.

"They spoke about their hardships. They said there is nobody to take care of them. Since they had extended support (to YSRCP) on my appeal, it's now my duty to stand by them. I can't go back on my word," he said.

Anil told them that he will think and decide how to undo the injustice. "It has to be a serious decision. Starting a new party is not that easy. It's not an industry," he remarked.

In an apparent reference to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the evangelist observed that chief minister's post a job given by the people to serve them.

He said he would bring to the notice of the government the issues raised by the BCs, SCs, STs, Muslims and Christ. On whether he would seek an appointment with Jagan Mohan Reddy, Anil said he has not met him for two-and-a-half years as both of them were busy.

Responding to another query, he said the leaders during the meeting demanded that he float a political party. "They also felt that their problems will be solved if they have a CM from backward classes. I told them to do whatever they want," he said.

Anil also responded in affirmative when asked if the leaders he met wanted Sharmila to float a party in Andhra Pradesh.

When Jagan Mohan Reddy was leading YSRCP's poll campaign in 2019, his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, sister Sharmila and brother-in-law Anil were all with him.

However, after YSRCP came to power with a landslide majority differences appeared among them.

After lying low for more than one-and-a-half years, Sharmila took a plunge into politics in neighbouring Telangana by floating the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) last year. Vijayamma attended the party's launch programme and blessed her daughter even as Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear through his aides that he differs with his sister.

In January, Sharmila hinted at launching a party in Andhra Pradesh. "Never say never," she said when she was asked whether she was planning to launch a party in Andhra Pradesh.

"It would be foolish if those in power think they would remain in power forever. Those who are not in power, can never come to power if they feel they can't. So never say never," she had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor