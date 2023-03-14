"Annamalai is naive in politics, working on deputation": AIADMK leader Kadambur Raju

The war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam continued, with senior AIADMK leader Kadambur Raju calling BJP state chief K Annamalai "naive" in politics.

The former minister Raju also said that Annamalai is working in politics on "deputation" after "resigning" from the Indian police Service (IPS).

Addressing a public meeting yesterday, Raju said, "Annamalai is naive. He is comparing Amma (Jayalalitha) with his wife, how can you do that? You are working here on deputation after resigning from IPS. If tomorrow the government changes, he might go back for the job. Once he has entered politics, he should respect the alliance partners. Did we say anything when Nayinar Naghendhran left AIADMK and joined BJP?"

Other than him, senior AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan also attacked the BJP and claimed that AIADMK lost "minority votes" due to the alliance with the saffron party.

Addressing a public meeting, Sengottaiyan said, "In Erode East bypolls we have lost around 42,000 votes. These are all minority votes. They didn't vote for us because BJP was in our alliance. Even DMK was in alliance with Vajpayee BJP. Why I am saying this, because one shouldn't forget that ideology and alliance are two different things. AIADMK would be the party that will protect all minorities".

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) retained the Erode East by-poll segment with an emphatic win against the AIADMK.

Hitting back at Raju's comments on Annamalai, BJP state vice president Thirupathi called the remarks "indecent".

"One should stop personal attacks. It is highly condemnable. Kadambur Raju's comments about Annamalai are political indecency. Kadambur Raju should realise that only AIADMK is in deputation politics," he said.

The two alliance partners have been at loggerheads in recent times. BJP had accused the Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK of allegedly "poaching" its leaders, as several BJP workers resigned and joined AIADMK.

On March 7, BJP Intellectual Wing State Secretary Krishnan, IT wing State secretary Dileep Kannan, Trichy Rural District Vice President Vijay and State OBC Wing Secretary Ammu joined AIADMK after meeting Edappadi K Palaniswami.

This came just days after the exit of BJP State IT Wing Chief Nirmal Kumar to AIADMK after levelling serious allegations against Annamalai.

Even during the Erode East bypoll, there was a war of words between AIADMK and BJP with AIADMK passing comments saying the BJP doesn't have a role in inter-party issues. Now once again it has become debatable

Earlier on March 8, a total of 13 functionaries from Tamil Nadu's BJP quit the party to join its alliance partner the AIADMK.

The 13 people who resigned belonged to the BJP's IT wing in Chennai West. The statement bears the signatures of 10 IT Wing District Secretaries and two IT Wing District Deputy Secretaries.

BJP IT Wing District president Anbarasan in a statement said, "I have worked for BJP for years. People know that I have never expected any position. Considering the unusual scenario in the party for the past few days I have decided to resign from the party."

( With inputs from ANI )

