Annamalai meets TN Governor, alleges 5600 crore corruption by DMK

Chennai, July 26 Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai on Wednesday met Governor R.N. Ravi and submitted a memorandum about the alleged corruption by DMK leaders worth Rs 5600 crores.

The BJP leader submitted a memorandum seeking ‘intervention and suitable action’ in Part 2 of DMK files with documents of Benami deals connected with DMK leaders including ministers, MLAs, MPs and members of the first family and scams connected to these leaders.

The BJP State President was accompanied by Karu Nagarajan and Paul Kanagaraj and other senior leaders of the Tamil Nadu BJP.

First installment of DMK files or DMK files 1 was released on April 14 at the BJP state committee office, Kamalalayam.

Annamalai had, in the first DMK files alleged that Chief Minister M.K Stalin who was then Deputy Chief Minister had accepted money worth Rs 200 crore from an Indo –European company. This was to favour the phase 1 of the Chennai Metro Rail project at the end of DMK’s previous regime.

