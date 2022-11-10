Another Gujarat Congress MLA quits party ahead of Assembly polls

In another jolt to Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, party MLA from Jhalod Bhavesh Katara submitted his resignation to Speaker Nimaben Acharya on Wednesday.

He is the second leader to resign on the same day. Earlier, Congress MLA from Talala constituency in Gujarat, Bhagvanbhai D Barad, tendered his resignation from all posts of INC to Dr Nimaben Acharya. He said that he has decided to quit Congress after consultation with his supporters. He will join the BJP.

The jolt to the Congress party came the second day in a row after party MLA and tribal leader Mohansinh Rathva, who is a ten-time MLA, resigned on Tuesday and moved to the BJP.

Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 1 and 5, and the votes will be counted on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor