Another hooch tragedy waiting in wings or false alarm by Vadodara family?

Vadodara, Aug 24 A month after a hooch tragedy claimed around 50 lives in Gujarat, a family from the Chapad village of the district has claimed that their son suffered blurry vision after consuming country liquor.

This comes at a time when the neighbouring village Panchayat head alleged that country liquor units and dens are mushrooming in the area and these should be stopped.

In July, 49 persons died in Ahmedabad and Botad districts after consuming illicit liquor.

"We are looking into both the allegations," Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya told . "On receiving complaints from the Parmar family of Chapad village, we have sought medical report of the SSG (Government) hospital, where the youth Bhaumik Parmar had undergone medical treatment for the blurry vision. If illegally liquor is sold in the area, action will be taken," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that the Parmar family, in their statement to police, said that Bhaumik has had vision problems since long. But, police will thoroughly investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, Bhaumik's mother Kokilaben Parmar's video clip appealing youths to give up liquor is going viral on social media for the past two days. She can be seen complaining that last week her son had consumed country liquor from the village den, and on the very next day, he suffered from blurry vision and was rushed to Vadodara's SSG (Government) hospital. Now, he is being treated as an outdoor patient and prescribed medicines.

A Chapad village is adjacent to Talsat village whose Sarpanch Navin Thakor has submitted a memorandum to the Manjalpur police station, under which both villages fall. He has alleged that a number of country liquor dens are operating in these villages and demanded action.

He has claimed that in the last one year 20 persons, including the husband of a Talsat village panchayat member, have died due to country liquor.

A former Sarpanch is supplying jaggery for country liquor den, police should put such people behind bars, he said.

