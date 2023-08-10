Another Scindia supporter quits BJP in MP

Bhopal, Aug 10 Another BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, considered close to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has left the saffron party to join the Congress.

The development came just ahead of the Assembly polls.

Raghuraj Singh Dhakad, a leader of the Dhakad community of Kolaras of Shivpuri, and other leaders on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of the party's state unit president Kamal Nath on Thursday.

The Congress, meanwhile, has said that Raghuraj Singh Dhakad from Kolaras, Jaipal Singh Yadav and Yaduraj Singh Yadav from Chanderi joined the Congress party along with some party workers.

Former minister and MLA Jaivardhan Singh was present on the occasion.

The previous Congress-led government in the state suffered a major jolt after Scindia joined the BJP.

Along with Scindia, a large number of leaders from Gwalior-Chambal region had joined the BJP.

However, since the last few days, many BJP leaders have been leaving the party and joining Congress.

Recently, Yadvendra Singh Yadav and Baijnath Singh Yadav have already left BJP and joined Congress.

