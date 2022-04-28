Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, Jasola cancelled

New Delhi, April 28 Anti-encroachment drive in the national capital's Sarita Vihar and Jasola areas was cancelled on Thursday as the adequate number of police personnel were not available due to prior engagements.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was scheduled to remove illegal encroachments in the areas but police have informed the Corporation that it will not be possible.

In a letter to the SDMC, Delhi Police said due to the pre-engagement or pre-occupation of the staff and personnel of the Sarita Vihar police station in other law-and-order or investigative duties, it is not possible to provide sufficient personnel to assist the SDMC staff in carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in ward number 101-S (Sarita Vihar).

"It is requested that prior intimation of at least 10 days may be given to fix the date for the encroachment removal drive in the area of Sarita Vihar police station so that sufficient staff may be given to assist the SDMC staff," it said.

The Corporation's bulldozers were all set to remove encroachments in Sarita Vihar's Ward Number 101 S, Pocket C, D, E, K, L, M and N, and Jasola village area near Jasola Metro station at around 11 a.m., but it has been stopped now.

The drive was scheduled after SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Wednesday surveyed Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar and Jaitpur areas.

He had earlier said that the Corporation will very soon take action against those who have encroached the government's land.

After the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the three Corporations on encroachment.

The SDMC has expedited its anti-encroachment drive after his letter.

After the demolition was carried out in Jahangirpuri, the issue reached the Supreme Court which intervened and put a stay on it.

