Anubrata Mandal will be summoned to CBI office again next week

Kolkata, May 19 After a marathon grilling of four hours in connection with cattle and smuggling cases, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths released Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mandal for the day but asked him to come to the central agency's office again next week with a set of documents relating to income and assets. The exact date of appearance will be intimated by the CBI to Mandal in due course.

The CBI officers told him that the interrogation was incomplete on Thursday and hence Mandal will have to appear again next week. They asked him to appear with documents relating to his bank account details, assets, income tax return files for the last few years and the details relating to the assets held by his family members.

Mandal arrived at the CBI's Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday and pleaded for relief by 2 p.m. because of his prior appointment with the doctors. The CBI sleuths agreed and at around 2 p.m. Mandal left the CBI office and went to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital.

There he was examined by a team of doctors and ultimately, he came out of the hospital at around 5.15 p.m.

Sources said that since Mandal pleaded for an early release on Thursday, the CBI sleuths did not put pressure on him to make him stay for a longer period. During the four hours of interrogation, there were lots of inconsistencies in the statements made by Mandal, the sources added. However, source said, due to lack of adequate time the interrogating officers could not put forward counter statements which they wish to do next week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor