Anubrata Mondal's daughter's name surfaces in primary teachers' recruitment scam

Kolkata, Aug 17 After the cattle smuggling scam, the name of Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, has allegedly surfaced in a high-profile case pertaining to the primary teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Based on the charge levelled by Firdaus Shamim, the counsel of the petitioners in the matter, that Sukanya Mondal secured the job of a primary teacher at a state-run school in Birbhum, where Anubrata Mondal is the district President of Trinamool Congress.

Now, Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed Sukanya Mondal to be present before the court on Thursday.

The court has also directed Sukanya to present all the related documents supoorting her claim of qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on the basis of which she secured the job.

Earlier, the same single-judge bench, had ordered the termination of service of Ankita Adhikari, the daughter of former Minister of State for Education, Paresh Chandra Adhikari, from the post of political science teacher at a state-run school.

The charges against Ankita Adhikari were the same that she secured the job without qualifying in the merit list and even without appearing for the interview and personality test.

Shamim also alleged that despite getting the job, Sukanya never attended school and rather an attendant of the same school used to come with the attendance register at her residence daily to get her signature there.

Gangopadhyay also directed the Birbhum district Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Tripathi, to ensure her presence in the court on Thursday.

The single-judge bench directed five other relatives of Anubrata Mondal, including his brother Sumit Mondal and nephew Satyaki Mondal, to be present at the court on similar charges of getting teaching jobs through unethical means.

