Anupam Kher says India’s leadership has 'democritised' G20

Mumbai, Sep 9 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, apart from being a legend in Indian cinema is also a great patriot. The actor has congratulated both Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the whole of India for leading the G20 summit. The actor went on to say that under India, G20 has become democritised as it is now everyone’s G20.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a lengthy message congratulating the country for now becoming a world leader, with a picture of PM Modi, walking the red carpet to G20 with the flags of all the attendee countries beside him.

He captioned the post: “Jaya Jaya Bharatam!”

“That is the feeling one gets when one witnesses the elaborate arrangements that have been made for the G20 Leadership Summit.

Describing what G20 means to India, he said: “High Tech, News Age, absolutely world class but steeped in our Civilisational values, culture and rich heritage. This is the Bharat that we want the world to see, embrace and engage with. The National capital has been a massive facelift.”

Referring to the Delhi lockdown due to the G20 security protocols, he said: “People of Delhi will face some inconvenience over the next two days but the PM spoke about it. He has requested Delhi-ites to do it for Bharat. Atithi Devo Bhava is our culture. We bear inconveniences to make our guest comfortable. After all this is momentary but the memories and impression that the world will take back about Bharat and Bharateeya everlasting.G20 has been democratised like never before. Nearly 60 cities and more than 210 meetings pan India".

He continued, "PM has walked the talk w.r.t Jan Bhagidhari. It has become a Sabka G20 as every nook and corner of Bharat has hosted an event over the last year. The effect has been transformative and an personally witness to it. Let us hope that the world chooses Consensus over Conflict. Nations must embrace Human Centric Development. We need Growth that is Inclusive, Sustainable and Environment Friendly", he added.

Talking about the importance of India heading the prestigious meeting, he said: “We are the voice of emerging nations. We are the nation that world is looking to for solutions. Friends, this is a moment to celebrate, to be proud of and to Believe that Bharat is no more On the Table but At the Table.”

“It is our moment under the Sun and Bharat is shining bright. Congratulations and Good Luck Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi!”

Concluding his post he wrote: “Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

G20 is an intergovernmental coalition of the 20 strongest economies in the world which includes countries: USA, Canada, UK, Japan, Russia, India, China, Indonesia, France, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Australia, Germany, Italy, Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, South Korea, Turkey, Mexico, as well as the organizations the European Union and the African Union.

