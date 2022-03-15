Anurag Thakur hails BJP's win in 4 states, says this indicates party will return to power at Centre in 2024

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in four states in Assembly elections recently indicates the party will return to power at the Centre after 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Due to the magic of PM Modi, welfare schemes and development and honesty, BJP has come to power once again in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. This shows that PM Modi stood with the people even at the time of crisis," Thakur told reporters here.

"I received an opportunity to work as the party's co-in charge in UP. It was very clear that the public loves PM Modi-CM Yogi. The blooming of 'Lotus' in four states clearly indicates that in 2024, BJP government will be formed once again under PM Modi's leadership and people stand with him," he added.

The BJP is set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

Addressing party workers from the BJP headquarters in Delhi on March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that experts will say today's election verdict has decided the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"When we formed government in 2019 (at Centre), 'experts' said it was because of the 2017 victory (in Uttar Pradesh)... I believe the same 'experts' will say that the 2022 election result will decide the fate of 2024 national elections," PM Modi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor