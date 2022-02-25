Aparna Yadav claims BJP tsunami in UP, says Yogi govt to return to power with thumping majority

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav on Friday claimed that a "tsunami" is blowing in BJP's favour and said that the party will return to power with a "thumping majority".

Yadav held a roadshow accompanied by MP Ravi Kishan and campaigned for the party candidate Ved Prakash Gupta from the constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "This is not a wave but a tsunami. Bharatiya Janata Party is forming the government with a thumping majority."

"Most of BJP's Union ministers are engaged in making BJP candidates win and I have come to Ayodhya to seek votes for the BJP candidate," she added.

Earlier today, taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the CM is distributing laptops while he himself doesn't know to operate one.

Yadav, while addressing an election rally in Ayodhya, said, "The Samajwadi Party had built a Bhajan Sthal here. I have seen the bow of Lord Krishna. What will a government do which can't even make Lord Krishna's bow and arrows properly? 'Baba' Chief Minister was distributing laptops but he is unable to operate one himself."

Polling for four phases has concluded and voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

