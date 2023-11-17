Apologise & take part in election: Sheikh Hasina tells BNP-Jamaat

Dhaka, Nov 17 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said that the main opposition party BNP along with the Jamaat-e-Islami should apologies to nation for killings and then part in the upcoming general elections.

“They (BNP-Jamaat) should apologies to the nation for their crimes they have committed and then take part in upcoming national elections,” the Prime Minister said while addressing meeting of Bangladesh Awami League's Election Steering Committee.

The Prime Minister said that why will people vote for those who have killed the common people and why will people trust them. “People don’t trust them. They are identified as killers and conspirators,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that if anyone has the honesty and courage to work for the people then they should run for the election. “Whosoever, has the public support will form the government,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that the election is the constitutional right of the people and that door for the elections is open for all. She also sought cooperation from the people so that the election can be held in a free and fair manner and on time.

“People should cast their vote (in the election) with the slogan - ‘I will cast my vote for whoever I want’,” the Prime Minister said.

She said that everyone should come and participate in the election. “(All should) go to the people and seek votes for them,” she said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Election Commission for announcing the election on time and not getting coming under pressure due to the arson and violence.

The Prime Minister said that her government was successful in launching the Digital Bangladesh as everyone is reaping its benefits. “Our government will also launch the ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in future. We hope that youth will get benefit from such schemes,” the Prime Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor