Arab FMs arrive in Israel for conference with Blinken
By IANS | Published: March 28, 2022 06:03 AM2022-03-28T06:03:02+5:302022-03-28T08:30:08+5:30
Jerusalem, March 28 A two-day conference began between Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his visiting counterparts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in southern Israel's Negev desert.
The two-day conference began on Sunday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.
It marks the first time that Israel hosts a meeting with Arab Foreign Ministers.
US State Secretary Antony Blinken will participate in the conference on Monday, according to a statement from Lapid's office.
An emerging nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is expected to be on top of the agenda for the conference, according to Israeli state-owned Kan TV.
Seeing Iran as its arch-enemy, Israel has been a vocal opponent of a nuclear deal with Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday that "Israel's foreign relations are experiencing a good period."
Last week, Bennett attended his first-ever trilateral summit with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
