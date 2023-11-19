Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on key principles for peace treaty

Yerevan, Nov 19 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Yerevan and Azerbaijan have agreed on the key principles for a peace treaty which include mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

At the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly autumn session here, he said the principles also include commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration as a political framework for the delimitation of borders and unblocking of regional connections under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the two countries.

However, the Armenian Prime Minister admitted that the two countries are still "speaking different diplomatic languages" about their deep-rooted distrust, Xinhua news agency reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, since 1988.

Peace talks have been going on since 1994 when a ceasefire was agreed on, despite sporadic clashes since then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor