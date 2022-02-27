Arms smuggler arrested in E. Afghan province

Kabul, Feb 27 Afghanistan's security forces arrested an arms smuggler and seized guns in the country's eastern province of Nangarhar, the government confirmed on Sunday.

The suspect, who was arrested in Samarkhel area of Nangarhar on Saturday, tried to smuggle eight US-made M-16 assault rifles outside of the country, the government said in a statement.

The arrest came as a large-scale combing operation has been ongoing by Afghan security agencies in the country's national capital of Kabul and surrounding provinces since Friday, Xinhua news agwncy reproted.

Scores of arms and ammunition have been seized during the said operation as part of the latest preventive measures to ensure a high level of security, according to the government.

