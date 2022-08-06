Army chief visits forward areas in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu, Aug 6 Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited the forward areas in Jammu division and interacted with the deployed forces to review their preparedness.

Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the chief of army staff (COAS) visited forward areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Northern command said in a twitter statement: "General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited the forward areas of Poonch & Rajouri Sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness along Line of Control. #COAS also interacted with all ranks & exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal & enthusiasm".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor