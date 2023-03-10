Artificial lake to boost tourism potential of Jammu: Chief Secy

Jammu, March 10 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the ongoing works for the Tawi Barrage project in Jammu.

At the meeting, the Chief Secretary took a comprehensive review of all the ongoing works and directed the concerned executing agencies to complete them within the stipulated timeline.

Highlighting that the Tawi Barrage is the prestigious artificial lake project of the government, Mehta said the project will boost the tourism potential of Jammu as modern and advanced means of recreational activities will be established in the city with the completion of this project.

