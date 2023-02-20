Arunachal important state from strategic viewpoint: President Murmu

Itanagar, Feb 20 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said Arunachal Pradesh is a "very important state" from a strategic and geographical point of view, adding a good infrastructure is essential for the national security and economic development of the state.

Addressing the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar, the President said the Central government has approved schemes worth over Rs 44,000 crore for the development of the national highways in the state.

Murmu said the country's eastern-most frontier state has become a power surplus one with the commissioning of 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station.

She expressed confidence that the recently inaugurated all weather Donyi Polo Airport would improve the connectivity of the state and also give a boost to trade and tourism.

Saying that the development of any society cannot be inclusive without the development of women, she noted that about 47 per cent of representatives of Panchayats in Arunachal Pradesh are women.

The President said that women of Arunachal Pradesh are achieving success in every field and expressed confidence that women from across the country would take inspiration from Anshu Jamsenpa who is the first woman to summit Mount Everest twice in five days and Tage Rita Takhe who is promoting women's participation in enterprise and taking local agro based products of Arunachal Pradesh to the international market.

The President, who arrived in Itanagar on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, said that in India, the first rays of the Sun fall on Arunachal Pradesh.

The different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, their cultural heritage, their unity in diversity, inspire all of us. It can be said that the society of Arunachal Pradesh is the microcosm of India, she pointed out.

Noting that it is enriched with mountains, dense forests, lakes, waterfalls and flora and fauna, this state is a rich biodiversity zone. Expressing her satisfaction that the Arunachal Pradesh government has adopted the "Pakke Declaration" to meet the challenges of climate change and conserve biodiversity, she said that it is also happy to note that drone technology is being used by the state government for agriculture, horticulture, health services and environment protection.

She said these are important steps for environmental conservation.

The President said that the entire northeastern region, including Arunachal Pradesh, is playing an important role in India's development.

Several meetings of the G-20 are also being held in the northeastern states, the President said, adding that she was confident that these meetings would give a boost to the culture and tourism of the region and generate investment opportunities in the region.

On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the state Assembly. Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987.

