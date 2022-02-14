Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to vote for AAP at street corner meeting in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed a Nukkad Sabha (street corner meeting) in Session Chowk, Hoshiarpur and appealed to people to vote for the party.

The political sphere in Hoshiarpur has heated up today. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Hoshiarpur. Congress leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar also addressed a rally.

Notably today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a rally in Jalandhar in Punjab.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor