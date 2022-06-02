Arvind Kejriwal's honesty certificate a joke: BJP

New Delhi, June 2 As Delhi Chief Minister continues to give a clean chit and defend his Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the BJP on Thursday said that Arvind Kejriwal's honesty certificate is a joke.

In-charge of BJP's national information and technology department Amit Malviya said that Kejriwal recently inducted Kodihalli Chandrashekhar into AAP and farmers' union expelled the latter for demanding Rs 35 crore to end KSRTC strike.

In a tweet Malviya said: "Recently in Karnataka, Arvind Kejriwal inducted Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in AAP. This week, farmer's union expelled the same Chandrashekhar, after a TV sting showed him demanding 35 crore to end KSRTC employees' strike, he led in 2021. Kejriwal's honesty certificate is a joke!."

Last month, Chandrashekar had joined AAP in presence of Kejriwal in Bengaluru along with the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRSS) faction led by him to contest next year Karnataka Assembly polls.

Chandrashekhar was reportedly sacked as the president of KRRS after an alleged sting operation was aired by a Kannada news channel, in which he, who led the KSRTC employees' strike in April last year, is purportedly seen demanding Rs 35 crore to end the stir.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Kejriwal for giving a clean chit to Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Earlier, the BJP had demanded Kejriwal and Jain's resignation and alleged that the Delhi health minister had been acting at the behest of the AAP supremo.

A court here on Tuesday sent Jain to the agency's custody till June 9.

Jain, who was arrested on Monday evening, was produced before Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel of the Rouse Avenue Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor