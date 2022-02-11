As long as I'm alive, no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity: Punjab Cong chief Sidhu

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity as long as he is alive.

Addressing people in Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "I went to Church, Masjid, Gurudwara, and recently visited Vaishno Devi because there is only one universal law. As long as I'm alive, I assure you that no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity."

Sidhu's statement comes just days ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

Notably, taking part in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address a few days ago, the Congress had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in Rajya Sabha on "attack on Christianity".

Speaking on behalf of his party, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge had condemned the Modi government's recent action against Mother Teresa and other Christian Missionaries under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Meanwhile, for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, Congress has announced incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Channi was picked up as Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post in September last year amid unending infighting in the party. The parting was on a bitter note and Amarinder Singh has formed his own party to fight the polls.

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party is contesting the election in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor