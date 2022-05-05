As PK announces Bihar 'padyatra', BJP leader says 'political businessman' seeking new business for fame

Senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Madhubani Hukumdev Narayan Yadav on Thursday took a jibe at Prashant Kishor calling him a "political businessman", while also stating that he has started a "new business to get some fame".

Earlier today, Ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor put paid to speculations of him floating a new political platform stating that he is set to embark on a 3000 km 'padyatra' that will start from Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in Bihar's Champaran on October 2.

Speaking to ANI, Hukumdev Narayana a former Union minister said, "Don't call Prashant Kishor a strategist, he is a political businessman and it is not right for people to discuss businessmen in such an important way. It is not an important thing. He runs the business by roaming around and these days he has not got any business, so he started a new business to get some fame."

Taking a jibe at Kishor for announcing his 'padyatra' from Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in West Champaran, the former BJP MP said that it is his illusion that kickstarting his journey from the place would get him the vision of the freedom fighter.

"In my political journey of 60-62 years, I saw many people and I also saw many political businessmen. Many people have come and gone. Many will come and go but one thing I say is that if those travelling from Champaran of Gandhiji's place believe that they will get the vision of Gandhi, then it is their illusion," he said.

"It took years to become Gandhi and Gandhi is not made in a day. Lohia ji had said that Gandhi comes in 1000- 2000 years. I have seen the time of Gandhiji, Ram Manohar Lohia, Deendayal Upadhyay, Jayaprakash Narayan and now the Prime Minister of India is Narendra Modi," Hukumdev Narayan added.

Earlier today, Kishor said he will launch a 'Jan Surraj' (Good Governance) campaign in the next three to four months into which he will rope in eminent personalities of Bihar who want to bring about a positive change in the state.

"If a large number of people come together on one platform, and collectively decide on the need for a political party, then the announcement of that party would be made. Even if that party is formed, then it will not be Prashant Kishor's party, but every such person's party who wants to accompany in the formation of the political party. This work should be completed by August or September," the poll strategist said.

"In the coming three to four months, I will meet most of these people personally and discuss the methods to implement the idea of Jan Suraaj (good governance). My experience says that nearly 90 per cent of people agree that there is a need for a collective new effort," he further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

