Ashamed by Stalin's conduct during PM function: BJP TN chief

Chennai, May 27 Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has said that he was ashamed of the conduct of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin during the function of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was held on Thursday.

Annamalai in a tweet on Friday said, "Ashamed by the appalling conduct of the CM. Narendra Modi had come as the PM, not for a BJP programe. Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself." The Tamil Nadu BJP leader had tagged Chief Minister Stalin in his tweet.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had during the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to him to release the GST dues to the tune of Rs 14,006 crore, extend GST compensation for two more years, retrieve Katchatheevu and exempt the students of the state from National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

The BJP state president in another tweet said that Stalin should be educated that GST Council decisions were always taken by consensus. He said that on compensation also the Tamil Nadu government had taken the option that provides payment of balance compensation after July 2022 and said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was making issues out of non-issues.

Annamalai in another tweet said, "Stalin keeps speaking of federalism but insults the GST Council, a shining example of federalism."

He also said that while the Prime Minister had always expressed his affection for Tamil language, literature, and culture on multiple occasions and said that the Chief Minister was only doing 'petty politics' over the language.

In another tweet, he said, "The Congress government had gifted Katchateevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974 when DMK was in power. The CM had forgotten that the island had been gifted to Sri Lanka by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said, "Since 1974, DMK and Congress have formed alliances, looted the people together and why this sudden awakening."

