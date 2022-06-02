Ashok Gehlot condemns killing of bank manager from Rajasthan in Kulgam, J-K

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the killing of a bank manager, a resident of Rajasthan, in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Vijay Kumar was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing his grief on Twitter, CM Gehlot said, "The killing of Mr. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family."

The incident occurred at the Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam. The Rajasthan resident later succumbed to his injuries.

Gehlot went ahead to criticize the NDA government for its 'failure at restoring peace in Kashmir.

"The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated," said Gehlot on Twitter.

Meanwhile, people, belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir, staged a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of their community.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two months, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in Budgam district's Chadoora, were shot dead by terrorists on May 12, and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to hold a high-level meeting here in the national capital on June 3 over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory in the last few days, official sources said.

( With inputs from ANI )

