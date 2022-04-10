Ashok Gehlot slams Centre over delay in Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that the Centre is not willing to make the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national one that will help in the development of the state.

Addressing his concerns, Gehlot said to reporters n Sunday, "PM Modi had earlier said to make ERCP (canal project) a national project but now, they are not accepting it. Ask our Union Minister (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) from Jodhpur what kind of Minister he is if he can't convince PM for a project of his state."

Notably, the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project aims to harvest surplus water available during the rainy season in rivers in southern Rajasthan such as Chambal and its tributaries including Kunnu, Parvati, Kalisindh and use this water in the south-eastern districts of the state where there is a scarcity of water for drinking and irrigation.

As Rajasthan Assembly Elections are slated to be held in 2023, the Congress-led Rajasthan Government aims to fulfill this promise for the people in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

