Assam CM inaugurates 25 MW capacity solar power plant

Guwahati, July 19 In an attempt to make Assam self-reliant in green energy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the 25 MW generation capacity solar power project at Lalpul in Udalguri district.

The Rs 300-crore solar power project, established on build, own, operate mode under Assam Solar Energy Policy 2017, is expected to benefit around 65,000 consumers in Udalguri district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the government in the next five years is committed to take the development of the state altogether to a new height by driving the state's power generation towards non-conventional energy sources instead of conventional sources of energy.

He said that in the next 5 years, 50 per cent of power demand in Assam would be met through solar energy.

Solar power generation in the state would touch 215 MW in the next two months.

Of all the problems in the world, climate change is one of the major problems, he said, adding that in its bid to take the development of the state to a new height, the Assam government has taken a decision to strike a balance between development and its nature.

Therefore, steps have been taken to reap the benefits of renewable sources of energy. He also said that in the next five years, Assam will be one of the leading states in the country to use renewable sources of energy to steer development of the state and mitigate the results of environmental pollution.

Sarma on May 31, inaugurated another solar power project at Amguri in Sivasagar district with a generation capacity of 70 MW, northeast India's biggest solar power project.

The Assam government plans to generate 1,000 MW of solar power with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore and to set up a joint venture company with Neyveli Lignite Corporation (now NLC India Ltd) for the purpose, the Chief Minister had announced earlier.

