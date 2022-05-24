Assam CM visits Dima Hasao; assures restoring connectivity soon (Ld, Correcting Intro)

Guwahati, May 24 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said restoration work will start soon in Dima Hasao, after taking a stock of the situation in the district affected severely by pre-monsoon rain and landslides.

The hilly Dima Hasao district has been cut off both rail and road links due to landslides at multiple locations.

"Restoration work will start soon. We are working to mitigate the risk due to landslides," Sarma said.

Sarma has asked the PWD officials to take appropriate steps to re-construct the road at a fast pace. He also suggested looking for an alternative alignment to save the stretch of the road from future damages due to landslides.

He also stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation and laid emphasis on the restoration of the damaged roads.

The landslide triggered by heavy rain rendered several people out of their home.

The Chief Minister also visited a few relief camps and interacted with the people put up there.

He also met family members of the three people who were killed due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has air-dropped the essential supplies through helicopters from Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar.

Further, about 8,000 liters of diesel were also air-dropped to the Dima Hasao district with the help of IAF.

