Assam govt confers status of Cabinet Minister on MLA Rama Kanta Deori

The Assam government on Saturday conferred the rank of Cabinet Minister on MLA Rama Kanta Deori with immediate effect.

Deori is an MLA from Morigaon Constituency.

He is also the Chairman of Assam Plain Tribes Development Corp Ltd.

( With inputs from ANI )

