Assam govt inks seven pacts for state's broad-based growth

Guwahati, Oct 17 To kick start broad-based development of the state, the Assam government on Monday inked seven Memoranda of Understanding and Agreement (MoU, MoA) with different industry players.

The Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) has entered into agreements with Microsoft, Google India, Larsen & Toubro Limited and Health Care Sector Skill Council.

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has set up ASDM with a vision of the capacity building of the youth for their meaningful employment and stimulating the economy of the state.

The Mission has envisaged skilling 1.5 lakh youth every year.

Moreover, the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training executed an MoU with Naukri.com, and the Assam Tourism Development Corporation signed an MoU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, TATA Strive Skill Development Initiatives of Tata Community Initiative Trust and the Indian Hotels Company Limited.

He said that the MoUs would also help the state to realise the dream of a developed Assam in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to transform North East into a "New Engine of Growth".

"The MoUs will be a way forward to form a strategic collaboration for multi-tier transformational development of Assam," he added.

Sarma termed the MoU signing as a momentous occasion as the understanding would help in harnessing the state's potential in renewable energy, skill development, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Further Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) also signed an MoU with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's Green Energy Limited for the generation of 1000 MW of solar power.

As part of the MoU, a floating solar power project will be developed in the state. Chief Minister said that Assam's dependence on fossil fuels will greatly reduce once the project is completed.

