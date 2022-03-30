Assam, Meghalaya agreed to permanent settlement of boundary disputes in six areas of differences: Centre to Rajya Sabha

The Centre on Wednesday informed that Assam and Meghalaya have agreed to permanent settlement of the inter-State boundary in connection of six areas of difference out of a total of twelve areas between the two states.

"The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya have agreed for a permanent settlement of the inter-State boundary in respect of six areas of difference out of total twelve areas of difference between the States Assam and Meghalaya," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha.

"The approach of the central government has consistently been that inter-State boundary issues can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State governments concerned and that the Central government acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the boundary issue in the spiritof mutual cooperation and understanding," Rai added.

Assam and Meghalaya governments on Tuesday signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute.

The agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of the two states to Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the boundary.

( With inputs from ANI )

