Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi vows to continue fight against CAA

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the Centre would implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after the COVID-19 pandemic gets over, Assam's lone independent MLA and president of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi said that the people in the North-East will continue to oppose the move.

He said that the people in Assam will not accept the announcement of the Home Minister and the fight against the CAA will continue.

The Union Home Minister on Thursday said in West Bengal that the Centre will implement the CAA as soon as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic ends.

"We will oppose the implementation of the CAA. We will never accept this. All the democratic people who fought against the Act in 2019 will come out to the streets if the CAA is implemented," Gogoi said.

The activist-turned-politician of Assam warned the Union Home Minister not to implement the CAA in North East India.

"People across the country are opposing CAA. If the government goes ahead to implement this Act, then all the people of North East will definitely walk out to the streets to register their protest," Akhil Gogoi said.

Akhil Gogoi further said that the CAA is unconstitutional and many cases are pending in the Supreme Court.

"The CAA is an instrument of the BJP and RSS to make India a Hindu Rashtra. So, all the democratic people should oppose this Act tooth and nail," Gogoi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor