Assam to have Forensic Sciences University campus

Guwahati, Aug 23 The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will open an off-campus facility in Guwahati.

The Ministry of Home Affairs published a notice of this in the Gazette of India.

On platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote: "Deeply thankful to Prime Minister and Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernising criminal investigation in our region."

Earlier this year, the Assam government gave the go-ahead for the establishment of the National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati.

According to state minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the university will initially be based on the campus of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

