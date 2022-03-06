Assam: Union Min Sonowal casts vote in local body polls, says people happy with work done by BJP

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday expressed confidence over the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the ongoing Municipal Corporation polls in Assam as he visited a polling booth station in Dibrugarh district to cast his vote.

"Public is happy with the development initiatives taken up by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Therefore, people are excited to vote in favour of BJP," said Sonowal, former chief minister of Assam.

Polls for 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards across the state is undergoing in Assam.

More than 16 lakh voters comprising 8 .32 lakh males, 8.41 lakh females and 17 transgender will decide the fate of 2,532 candidates in the fray.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

"For the first time EVMs are used instead of ballot papers in these elections," said Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup on Assam Municipal elections

Adequate security arrangements have been made across the state.

The votes will be counted on March 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

