Assembly Bypolls 2024: INDIA Bloc Dominates with 10 Wins, BJP Secures 2 Seats Across 7 States

The Opposition INDIA bloc demonstrated its strength by winning 10 out of 13 seats in elections across seven states, building on their impressive performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, which recently secured a historic third term at the Centre, won only two seats.

In Punjab, AAP's Mohinder Bhagat achieved a decisive victory in the Jalandhar West constituency, surpassing his opponent by over 23,000 votes. In West Bengal, the TMC reaffirmed its dominance by winning all four contested seats.

Himachal Pradesh saw a significant development as Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, triumphed in the Dehra constituency. The Congress further consolidated its position by winning the Nalagarh seat, while the BJP secured a victory in Hamirpur.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK's Anniyur Siva claimed the Vikravandi assembly seat with a substantial margin of nearly 60,000 votes. The Congress emerged victorious in both seats in Uttarakhand, while the BJP's Kamlesh Pratap Shahi won the Amarwar seat in Madhya Pradesh.

These bypolls were the first since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP won 240 seats, falling 32 seats short of a majority. However, the NDA crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats, achieving a total of 293 seats. The Congress-led INDIA bloc secured 232 seats.