Assembly Elections 2022: AAP launches campaign 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko'

AAP launched a campaign ahead of assembly elections, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on social media shared 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko"- We are starting this campaign from today...Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal/AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload these videos on social media.'

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.