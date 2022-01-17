Assembly Elections 2022: Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay files a PIL to ECI for the upcoming elections

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay filed a PIL in SC seeking direction to ECI to take necessary steps in the upcoming elections of five states. The PIL states that every political party should publish the details regarding criminal cases of each candidate along with the reason for such selection on the Home Page of its official website in the spirit of the apex court judgment.

The PIL also states to take necessary steps for the parties who are violating the directions of the apex court. However, the EC hasn't yet responded to this PIL. It is also been reported that the EC is going to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the defer of Punjab assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti in the state. Many parties demanded to postposed the single-phase election in Punjab. On Guru Ravidas Jayanti many devotees visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day, so the political parties feel that they would not be able to cast their votes due to this.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in 5 states, between February 10 and March 7, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the election commission has also released the polls details and voting dates of each state.