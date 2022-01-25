Assembly Elections 2022: After RPN Singh resignation two more leaders are likely to quit party and join BJP

After Congress leader, RPN Singh resigned from the party and joined BJP. The reports are now coming that two more Congress leaders like Shashi Walia and state Congress secretary Rajendra Awhana are likely to quit the party and join BJP.

RPN Singh after joining BJP said, "For 32 years, I stayed in a party [Congress] and worked diligently. Now it’s not the same party. Even the thinking isn’t the same. If the country is to be taken forward, I would do whatever is needed as a party worker."

"For many years, people asked me to join BJP Today I’ll say better late than never" he added.

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna is an Indian politician and former Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was an MP from the Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha. For the 16th Lok Sabha election even though substantial increase in votes he lost to Rajesh Pandey (BJP).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.