Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP began winning after losing again & again" says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ANI interview said "BJP began winning after losing again & again. When we win, we try to connect to grassroots&leave no stone unturned in winning hearts. We look for hope even in loss. For us, polls are like open universities with opportunities for new recruitments & to polish ourselves."

Talking about his party's beliefs he said "We believe in unity in diversity but some leaders followed ‘divide and rule’ policy…We identified over 100 aspirational districts in the country. Today,some of these districts have crossed the national average on many parameters. This is a way to address regional aspirations."

