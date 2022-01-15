Assembly Elections 2022: BSP finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list

BSP party has finalized the list of 53 seats for the candidates. "We have finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, remaining 5 will we released in a day or two," says BSP chief Mayawati.

Earlier, it was reported that Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will not contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, said BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra.

"Former CM Mayawati and I will not contest the Assembly elections," he said.

He also commented on the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statements, in which he stated that his party will win 400 seats, to which Mishra said, "If Samajwadi Party does not have 400 candidates, how will it win 400 seats?"

"Neither SP nor BJP will come to power, BSP is going to form the govt in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in 5 states, between February 10 and March 7, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the election commission has also released the polls details and voting dates of each state.

