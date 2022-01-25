Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader RPN Singh joins BJP

Congress leader RPN Singh resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP around 3 pm today. In his resignation letter, he said, 'I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership to the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation's people and the party.'

Now the leader announced that he has joined BJP, he took his Twitter and shared this news he said, 'I am Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, of BJP. This is a new beginning for me Amit Shah ji's visionary of National President Shri JP Nadda ji and Honorable Home Minister Shri I look forward to my contribution in nation-building under leadership and guidance.'

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna is an Indian politician and former Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was an MP from the Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha. For the 16th Lok Sabha election even though substantial increase in votes he lost to Rajesh Pandey (BJP).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.